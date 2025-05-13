Francis Parkers School students offer free photography services to local nonprofits

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two Francis Parker School juniors are using their photography skills to help local nonprofits by providing free photography services for local nonprofits.

Lexie Lees and Kate Kehrli launched "Service Snapshots," a project that offers complimentary photography services to nonprofit organizations that might not have the budget for professional images.

"Kate and I have both been in photography since our freshman year at Parker. That's kind of when we got into photography and we realized we really liked it and we wanted to do something greater with it," Lees said.

What began as a way to earn community service hours for the National Honor Society has evolved into a passion project with a broader vision.

"A photo can be so powerful to capture a moment and obviously it's an art form, but it's also a great way to connect people and show people what that nonprofit is all about," Lees said.

The students volunteer their free time after school and on weekends to help organizations that might otherwise struggle to afford professional photography services.

"It gets the publicity they need that they might not be able to get budget wise or service wise," Kehrli said.

Since launching Service Snapshots this year, the duo has already provided free photography services to seven local nonprofit organizations. Despite the time commitment, the students see their work as rewarding rather than sacrificial.

"We don't view it as a sacrifice. We view it as a reward and as we're getting rewarded for helping our communities," Kehrli said.

Looking ahead, Lees and Kehrli plan to expand their services to include small businesses this summer.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.