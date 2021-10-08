Former teen mom from Oceanside publishes inspirational autobiography

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A former teen mom is the author of a new inspirational book, "Harvesting Dreams."

Erica Alfaro will be the first to tell you that she is living the dream.

"This teenage Erica was feeling so sorry about her life," Alfaro said, pointing at a photo of her 16-year-old self.

She was a poor girl who barely spoke English. She was 15 when she became pregnant. In her teens and twenties, she was stuck in an abusive relationship. She was a high school dropout with seemingly no future.

"My parents never went to school. They don't know how to read and write. But they always knew the importance of getting a good education," Alfaro remembered.

Sound familiar?

ABC 10News first introduced you to Alfaro in 2019, in a story where we featured her in a Masters graduation photo from San Diego State University. She was dressed in her cap and gown, proudly standing at a strawberry farm with her farmworker parents, Teresa and Claudio.

"You made it viral," Alfaro laughed.

After the story aired, Alfaro's life changed dramatically. Now at 31, she is married to the love of her life, Jose Esquivel. She is now a homeowner, a motivational speaker, and an HR representative for one of the largest farms in north county. She is also a new author.

"It's the story of a girl that didn't think it was possible for someone like her to get a higher education," Alfaro said.

Last month, her autobiography, "Cosechando Sueños," came out. On October 29, 2021, the English version, "Harvesting Dreams" will be available worldwide.

"I wrote it in Spanish, and I received a lot of help," Alfaro said of her editors.

Alfaro said the book is a love letter to her younger self. She hopes her story somehow inspires others to keep pursuing their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

"Dreams do come true," Alfaro said. "Hard moments in life are not there to stop you, but to make you stronger."

Alfaro is also hoping to publish an audio version of her book in both Spanish and English.