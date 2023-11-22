Creative ideas for San Diegans to give back for the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many San Diegans are looking for creative way to give back this season, but may be limited on time and resources.

Here are some out-of-the-box ideas on giving back and showing gratitude for the holidays.

Donate blood: The San Diego Blood Center said that one donation can save up to three lives. To schedule your appointment, click here.

Adopt or foster a pet: The San Diego Humane Society said it is at 150-percent capacity and in need of freeing up more space for incoming strays or rescues.

Jordan Frey, marketing manager at The San Diego Humane Society, said the center has waived all adoption fees and every animal will come micro-chipped, spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated, and other benefits like discounts on pet insurance.

The San Diego Humane Society is also accepting bedding donations like blankets, pillows, and towels, plus toys, food, and more.

Emily Hall is one San Diegan who just adopted a German Shepherd named Red.

Hall came with her son Tuesday to drop off donations, including leashes and toys they made from the Humane Society's website instructions.

"You can take some baby socks and put some cat nip and little toys in for the cats," Hall said. "Or take tube socks, and put empty water bottles in them, so that it's crunchy, and bigger animals like our dog, can play them."

Teach kids mindfulness about helping the hungry: Non-profit organization, 'Doing Good Together', says teaching kids how to give during thanksgiving is easy.

If they're able, have the child place an empty bowl at the table to put a coin in every night during dinner. It will teach them mindfulness of other children who are food insecure in San Diego, and come Christmas time, the child can donate their bowl of change to a hunger-relief organization. To read more about this activity, clickhere.

There are more opportunities to volunteer on Thanksgiving Day or until Christmas. For a list, click the following link: Volunteer Listings that go out each month in San Diego and here is the link [myemail.constantcontact.com].