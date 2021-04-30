Chula Vista man delivering acts of kindness after loss of family member

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After experiencing the loss of a family member, one Chula Vista man set out to perform random acts of kindness in the community.

Three years ago Earl Marc Felisme started the group He Prevails, which holds fundraisers, food drives, and provides other services for residents going through struggling circumstances.

With Mother's Day approaching, Felisme is asking the community to help provide nominations and donations to benefit local mothers in need.

"Out mothers are going through some challenging times right now, o it was in my heart to do something special and let them know that they are loved, that people are thinking about them," Felisme said. "So what I'm doing is surprising individuals with a random act of kindness."

Felisme said he plans to surprise people with baskets next Friday and Saturday.

To make a donation or nominate someone, email the group at heprevails@gmail.com.