Chula Vista grandmother honored for saving neighbor from fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Marty Martinez isn't a fan of being the center of attention, but on Thursday, she was one of several San Diegans who were awarded the Spirit of Courage Award from The Burn Institute during their annual awards banquet.

In January 2021, Martinez says she was coming home much earlier than usual to her senior living community in Chula Vista when she saw flames consuming her neighbor's home.

When she found out a woman was still inside, she ran into the burning house and dragged her out. Everyone survived the fire.

"You just do it. You don't think of the danger. You're just thinking of what do you need to do to do it," the 77-year-old Martinez said.

Thursday's honorees also included five neighbors from Santee who jumped into action when a plane crashed into their neighborhood last October.

A room full of heroes who say they were doing what they'd hope others would do for them.

Martinez was joined by her three granddaughters and her daughter, who encouraged her to accept the recognition.