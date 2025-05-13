Award-winning East Village bakery Izola serves up fresh bread and fresh starts through 2nd chance program

An award-winning bakery in the East Village is serving up more than just delicious bread – it's offering second chances to those who need them most.

Izola, named the number one bakery in the U.S. by Yelp in 2022, has made restorative justice a cornerstone of its business since opening in 2020.

The bakery partners with organizations that help people who were formerly incarcerated, recovering from addiction, or experiencing homelessness. Their program aims to help these individuals get back on their feet again.

Nearly half of Izola's employees started working at the bakery through the Restorative Justice Program, including 22% of its lead managers.

The owner says this approach has led to a much lower employee turnover than typically seen in the food service industry. It's also helped create a sense of community within its staff, who often share similar life experiences.

Adrian Chavez is one of the employees in the program. In his past, he struggled with alcoholism, which led to homelessness. For 10 years, he was in and out of jail.

Now two years removed from incarceration, Chavez is approaching his one-year anniversary working at Izola in July. As a busser, he brings incredible energy to his work, always serving customers with a smile.

"I used to sleep on this out there in that corner, and from see to see me there to here now it just makes a big accomplishment like, uh, I'm just so thankful, so blessed, and if I can do it, anyone else can do it," Chavez said.

Chavez says one of his favorite parts about being at Izola is meeting people and hearing their own stories. The owners consider him to be one of the lights of Izola, brightening customers' days.

The owners are looking to expand their Restorative Justice Program's mission for years to come.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.