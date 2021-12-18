Alpha Project's Adopt a Family program brings joy to local family

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Claudia Pozos, her two kids and her nephew.

Santa’s helpers aka folks from the Alpha Project are bringing the holiday season right into their living room with its Adopt a Family program.

“It was a total surprise to them," Pozos said. "They didn’t know nothing about this.”

“We’re bringing presents, and we were bringing food for our family from Alpha Project, Laura Hernandez, Case Manager & Housing Navigator Alpha Project, said."We were hoping to bring a smile on their face and make a difference in their holiday this year.”

This Christmas is a special one in an important year for Pozos.

“This is my first time that I’ve spent with my kids for Christmas," she said. "So, I just don’t know how to feel or act sometimes still, you know? Or like have my own home to spend Christmas. So, I don’t know how to act or feel when something nice or special comes in.”

In August, her family settled into an apartment via the Alpha Project Rapid Rehousing program. It's her first home of her own.

After being homeless for 15 years, in and out of prison, and struggling with addiction, Pozo's has been clean for almost three years and got custody of her kids and nephew.

She told ABC 10News that she also works for the same drug program from which she had graduated. This moment is something Pozos never thought would happen given where she started.

“I think I was just going to be like a statistic. Die out there with my addiction," she said. "But, I’m not, you know? I’m a mom. I’m a friend. I’m a person."

Seeing the Christmas cheer beam from Pozos and her children hits home for some.

“I’m a former foster youth, and I was also in a housing program. And for a while, I did not have a place l could call my home," Hernandez said. "l didn’t have a place that I could decorate for Christmas."

Christmas, there’s no better time to be home and to help those who may need it.

“It just brings me joy that there’s people out there that really care enough to help,” Pozos said.

The Alpha Project's Adopt a Family program will be helping out 105 families this holiday season.

