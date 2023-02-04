8-year-old battling epilepsy, cerebral palsy plans dream trip to Disney resort

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego family is asking for your help to make an 8-year-old epilepsy survivor's dream come true.

Damian Asuncion also battles other major health problems, like cerebral palsy and chronic lung disease. But he keeps a smile on his face while planning a big trip. Asuncion's fight for survival started before he was born.

"Damian, unfortunately, suffered from strokes very early in gestation," said Andrea Fierro, Damian's mother. "I was told that most cases like his end up in miscarriage before she even knows she's pregnant."

The strokes caused major brain damage, so Damian was diagnosed with a severe form of epilepsy at just 5 months old. He later developed more health issues like chronic lung disease, cerebral palsy, optic nerve hypoplasia, and microcephaly.

"He has damage all over his brain," said Fierro. "The strokes took a lot away from him. Took away his ability to ever walk, even his ability to ever stand or sit."

So, 8-year-old Damian has already undergone eight major surgeries.

"In 2018, he did undergo a nine-hour brain surgery to disconnect the left hemisphere of his brain," said Fierro. "So he's technically living with half of a brain."

Now Damian is planning his dream trip to the Aulani Disney Resort in Hawaii, inspired by his favorite movie, Moana.

"It would be so cool for him to experience what he sees in the movie, in real life," said Fierro.

"This trip is all about letting him be a kid, a regular kid, for a day. Making him forget about everything he has to go through, even if it's just for a short period of time. We just want to cherish the memories that we can make with him."

Fierro says Damian's beaming smile gives her strength.

"I know if he can smile through anything, then I can too," said Fierro.

Damian's family is raising $10,000 for their trip to the Disney resort. If you want to donate, you can follow this link to find the fundraiser.