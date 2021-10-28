4 San Diego restaurants named among top date night spots in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Four San Diego restaurants have been deemed the best dining spots for a date night in the United States.

OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has released its list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2021.

The four local restaurants that made the special list are Brigantine at Portside Pier, C-Level, Herb & Sea, and Valentina.

Herb & Sea, and Valentia are located in Encinitas, while Brigantine and C-Level are in the heart of the city.

The company says as people navigate the new world of dating, OpenTable is partnering with the dating app Bumble to launch local guides, making planning a date easier than ever before.

"Dating looks different now, but one thing remains the same - the desire to find the perfect place for a date," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable.

"OpenTable's new top 100 list, local date night guides, and Bumble partnership make it easy for daters to narrow their options and find the perfect spot to share a meal."

Those looking for local recommendations that make the first date or tenth extra special can visit OpenTable and Bumble's full list and map of the 100 restaurants here.

"We know that many people are nervous about navigating this new world of dating after the past year and a half-upended norms for us all," said Julia Smith Caulfield, Head of Brand Partnerships at Bumble.

"At Bumble, we're always looking to support our community throughout every step of their dating journey, and we hope that this partnership with OpenTable helps daters find their ideal place to connect with new people."

To further set up the ideal date ambiance, diners can also now use OpenTable's new Dining Areas feature, which allows guests to select from a variety of seating areas, such as patios, terraces, bars, lounges, gardens, mezzanine, and more when making their reservation.

Whether they would prefer a casual seat at the counter or a table at the heart of the restaurant in the middle of the crowd, daters can plan their dinner dates down to the small details to make sure the night goes off without a hitch.