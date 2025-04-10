10-year-old piano prodigy Mikita Li performs at Carnegie Hall, composes original works

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While most 10-year-olds are mastering long division or playing neighborhood games, Mikita Li is performing at Carnegie Hall and composing her own piano pieces.

The young musical prodigy practices piano about two hours every day. Some of her compositions take about two weeks to complete, while her concertos require about a month of work.

For other children her age with big dreams, Mikita offers encouraging advice: "If you want to accomplish something of this, then you definitely can, as long as you try your best and put your all into it."

Music lovers can see this remarkable young talent in person at her upcoming recital at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla on April 26.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.