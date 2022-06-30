This popular robot vacuum is almost half price right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you been keeping an eye out for a big deal on a trendy robot vacuum? Sure, we know having a robot vacuum in the house or apartment can make life easier by automating one of the endless chores on our list. However, these adorable little cleaners can have a high price tag.

Every once in a while, though, an amazing deal pops up on the radar. With Amazon Prime Day coming up in just a few weeks (July 12-13), the online retailer dropped a few “leaks” about upcoming price cuts, including at least one robot vacuum that is marked down nearly 50% right now.

The eufy RoboVac G30 on Amazon normally sells for $318.99. But, for a limited time leading up to Amazon Prime Day, you can snag one of these robot vacuums for just $178.99 (a $140/44% savings) by clicking the coupon box.

What can you expect from the eufy RoboVac G30? The device is equipped with a Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 system, which includes a Path Tracking Sensor. This allows for “purposeful cleaning across all surfaces when compared to random path robotic vacuums,” according to the description.

This product has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from more than 4,700 customers on Amazon. Around 69% of buyers give it five full stars.

Amazon verified reviewer Damon commented on the improved mapping technology in his 5-star review for the robot vacuum cleaner.

“This one attempts to vacuum in long straight overlapping lines. The app will display a ‘map’ of your floor in real-time as the vacuum travels around.,” he wrote in the review. “This mapping requires some processing time during vacuuming though — it will pause for a second or two after hitting a wall or piece of furniture before it turns around and continues.”

The eufy RoboVac G30 smartphone app also gives users full control over the robot vacuum. It allows the scheduling of regular cleanings, the engaging of spot cleaning mode, and manual control of the device. Also, the app stores a full history for the robot vacuum that users can review to see where the eufy RoboVac G30 cleaned around the house.

The eufy robot vacuum can also connect with Amazon Alexa for a completely hands-free control system.

For many customers, the biggest concern about owning a robot vacuum is its ability to clean the floors. Convenience is a great feature, but if the floors are still dirty after a vacuum cycle, then what’s the point?

Many Amazon reviewers praised the eufy RoboVac G30’s suction ability on a variety of surfaces and types of dust/dirt.

“The short story: I love it. I’m shocked at what this picks up in my home every day. EVERY DAY. It’s nearly a full compartment of dust/dog hair,” shared Katrina Tollin in her 5-star Amazon review. “I’m honestly blown away … where does it all come from? My house looks and feels so much cleaner now all the time with almost zero effort.”

Another reviewer shared a photo of the pet hair, dirt, and dust that “Rosie” (her new robot vacuum) picked up.

“Saying that I like it would be an understatement. I am impressed with how well it works,” said the anonymous reviewer. “I cleaned the floors myself the day before its first use and as you can see from the photo, Rosie picked up everything I missed. Yes, I named her Rosie.”

According to the manufacturer, the eufy RoboVac G30 comes with BoostIQ Technology, which automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed.

When you purchase this robot vacuum, you not only get the cleaner, but also the charging base, AC power adapter, two side brushes, an additional Unibody filter, a cleaning tool for the vacuum, five cable ties, a welcome guide, and a 12-month warranty.

Amazon hasn’t said how long the sale price on this robot vacuum will last. So, if you’ve been waiting for some big savings before picking one up, this might be your best chance!

