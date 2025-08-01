Biden-appointed labor official replaced after Trump lashes out over weak jobs report

President Donald Trump lashed out after the U.S. Labor Department reported that just 73,000 jobs were added in July, pushing the unemployment rate from 4.1% to 4.2%.

The department also issued a sharp correction, revising its May and June estimates downward by 258,000 jobs.

President Trump, without providing evidence, claimed the jobs data was inaccurate and blamed Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Biden-appointed commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” he said. “I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.”

In a post on X, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said she shared the president’s concerns.

"I support the President’s decision to replace Biden’s Commissioner and ensure the American People can trust the important and influential data coming from BLS," she said. "During the search for a replacement, Deputy Commissioner William Wiatrowski will serve as Acting Commissioner."

The stock market fell Friday following the release of the jobs report and President Trump's latest announcement on tariffs. He is imposing a new rate on countries that missed his Aug. 1 deadline to reach trade deals. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 500 points in midday trading.

Despite the negative indicators, President Trump insisted the economy is "booming," while also criticizing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates.

“Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell should also be put ‘out to pasture,’” President Trump said.

