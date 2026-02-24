Here’s when and where to watch Trump's 2026 State of the Union address

The State of the Union will air live Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT, on Scripps News and on the Scripps News website, app and YouTube pages.

This will be President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address of his second term. He also delivered an address to a joint session of Congress in 2025 shortly after becoming president. His previous address to Congress lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

What is the State of the Union?

The president is obligated to occasionally update Congress on the functions of the executive branch. The State of the Union can be delivered both in writing or orally. For most of the 19th century, the State of the Union was delivered by presidents in writing. In 1913, Woodrow Wilson controversially opted to deliver the State of the Union orally in person in House Chambers.

The last time a president submitted the State of the Union in writing was President Jimmy Carter in 1981, just days before leaving office.

Americans express concerns over inflation, jobs and health care

A plurality of Americans say that inflation, jobs and health care have gotten worse under President Trump instead of better, according to a poll released by Scripps News and Talker Research on Monday. A plurality of Americans, however, say immigration has improved under Trump.

But the latest poll should be concerning for congressional Republicans. The poll found that Democrats have a 6-point advantage in a generic ballot.

Democratic response

Newly elected Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will provide the official response for Democrats after Trump's speech. Although the party delivers a formal response to the presidential address, it has become customary in recent years for lawmakers to release their own reaction videos via social media.

Additionally, numerous Democrats will "counterprogram" Trump's speech.

Seven senators and 24 members of the House are expected to participate in an event on the National Mall, which will stream online at MoveOn.org/Live.

The invitation list

Each member of the House of Representatives is allowed to invite a guest to sit in House chambers during the State of the Union. The president can also make his own set of invitations to guests.

