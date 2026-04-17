Florida pilot sues over multimillion-dollar renaming of airport after Trump, citing safety concerns

A pilot is suing the state of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) over the decision to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

George W. Poncy Jr. filed a lawsuit in Palm Beach County on April 12, alleging that the recent passing of HB 919, which gives the state authority over naming major commercial service airports and officially designates the facility as “Donald J. Trump International Airport," happened without the consent of the county or coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Poncy says it came after he saw the millions across the country in the No Kings protests.

"I'm not marching around like No Kings," said Poncy. "But I'm, you know, trying to get something done."

Local pilot challenges multimillion-dollar cost of renaming airport after Trump

By passing the bill, the suit alleges the state violated Palm Beach County's home rule authority — the right for counties to govern on local matters. It also claims HB 919 bypassed a Florida statute that "establishes standards and procedures" for naming public facilities after individuals.

"Palm Beach County has the right to name the airport. There's, it's not a state owned facility," said Poncy.

"Are you aware that the that the county commissioners voted unanimously to change the name to Trump International?" the Scripps News Group station in West Palm Beach asked.

"Yes," he responded.

The law is set to go into effect on July 1, and the airport’s three-letter code, PBI, will remain unchanged as the transition begins.

But Poncy, an FAA-licensed pilot, argues that, "While FAA identifiers such as 'PBI' may remain unchanged, airport names are embedded in air traffic control communications, NOTAMs, navigation software, and international aviation databases," setting up potential safety concerns for anyone flying into or out of the airport.

"In aviation, even minor inconsistencies in airport identification can have safety implications, particularly in high-density or time-sensitive flight operations," the complaint states.

WPTV reached out to the FAA for comment on whether they need to approve name changes.

A spokesperson responded: "Changing an airport name is a local issue and the FAA does not approve airport name changes. However, the FAA must complete some administrative tasks to include updating navigational charts and databases."

The complaint further alleges the cost of making changes to signage, databases and software would exceed $5.5 million, and with the state only providing partial funding, the rest could fall to taxpayers.

Hoffman reached out to the governor's office for comment on the lawsuit. Communications Director Alex Lanfranconi stated: “That is one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard.”

A PBIA spokesperson said in a statement March 31, the day Gov. DeSantis signed the bill, that "Transition activities, including updates to signage, branding and public‑facing materials, will occur in phases."

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This story was originally published by Michael Hoffman and Audra Schroeder with the Scripps News Group station in West Palm Beach.