Supreme Court opens high-stakes term despite government shutdown

The federal government remains shut down, but the courts are still open — and that means the U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term Monday that is expected to be historic and could drastically affect the power of President Donald Trump.

For those wondering how federal courts are operating during the shutdown, the judiciary explained in a memo: "Despite a federal government shutdown that began on Oct. 1, the Judiciary remains open and will continue paid operations through Friday, Oct. 17, by using court fee balances and other funds not dependent on a new appropriation."

That means this week’s oral arguments — the first of the term — are moving forward. The high court will take on dozens of issues this year, but it may be defined by its rulings involving the president.

Among the cases to be heard are disputes over whether Trump can impose tariffs without congressional approval; whether the president can fire, or attempt to fire, certain agency leaders, including Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook; and whether his effort to end birthright citizenship violates the 14th Amendment.

The justices will also hear cases unrelated to Trump, including challenges to transgender rights restrictions and Hawaii’s prohibition on carrying firearms in many public places, which will be examined under the Second Amendment.

Many of the most consequential arguments will unfold in the coming weeks, and in several instances, decisions may not be announced until next year.

