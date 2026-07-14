Supreme Court justices ask Congress for millions in new security funding in rare Hill appearance

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan appeared before a House appropriations panel Tuesday, marking the first time Supreme Court justices have testified before Congress since 2019.

The justices testified in support of the Supreme Court's latest budget request, which calls for a significant increase in security spending. The security portion of the budget request is more than $20 million above current levels, following multiple threats on justices' lives in recent years.

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The largest share of the increase — $14.6 million — would provide each justice with six additional security agents. Another $2 million would increase the number of Supreme Court police officers and establish an off-site security post aimed at making residential emergency responses faster.

The budget request also highlights how justices feel their families need protection similar to what presidents and vice presidents receive. Judges across the country have seen a rise in threats of violence.

Barrett was recently a swatting victim, with someone calling the police to report fake gunfire at her home. Then last year, authorities said her sister was the victim of a bomb threat.

Kagan focused much of her testimony on the rise in threats faced not only by Supreme Court justices, but federal judges across the country. Addressing political violence also remains a prominent topic on Capitol Hill given the number of politically motivated assassinations and assassination attempts of public figures in recent years.

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