Michelle Obama electrifies DNC in speech that jabbed Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama energized Democrats with her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Obama made her case for why the country should elect Vice President Kamala Harris. In doing so, she was critical of former President Donald Trump.

"Who’s going to tell him that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs,' Obama said, referring to a comment Trump made about immigrants taking jobs from Black Americans.

The former first lady was further critical of Trump's character, saying it's the "same old con" as he doubles down on "ugly, misogynistic, racist lies."

While Trump never ran against Barack Obama, he has been very critical of the 44th president of the United States. When Barack Obama was in office, Trump questioned the legitimacy of the president's birth certificate, which showed he was born in Hawaii. The tactic was seen by many as a racist trope.

"See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black," Michelle Obama said Tuesday night.

While critical of Trump, the former first lady also laid out reasons why Harris is a better choice in 2024.

"Kamala knows, like we do, that regardless of where you come from, what you look like, who you love, how you worship or what’s in your bank account, we all deserve the opportunity to build a decent life," Obama said.

Ultimately, Obama said it's up to voters to decide what they want the future of the country to look like, and she urged them to 'do something."

"So if they lie about her, and they will, we’ve got to do something," Obama said. "If we see a bad poll, and we will, we’ve got to put down that phone, and do something."