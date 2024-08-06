Kamala Harris introduces her VP pick Tim Walz at their first rally together in Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris and her new pick for 2024 VP, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, held their first rally of the 2024 presidential race together Tuesday.

Speaking at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, Harris introduced Walz to a packed crowd of more than 12,000.

"Just last night the delegates to the Democratic National Convention finished voting," Harris said. "I stand before you today to proudly announce I am now officially the democratic nominee for President of the United States."

"So now we've got some work to do," she said. "We are the underdogs in this race. But we have the momentum and I know exactly what we are up against."

Harris said as she searched for a vice president for the ticket, she was looking for a leader to help unite the country, protect the middle class and deliver on the American promise.

"Pennsylvania, I'm here today because I found such a leader," Harris said. "Governor Tim Walz of the great state of Minnesota."

She outlined his history as an Army National Guard veteran, a U.S. representative for Minnesota, and — not least — a high school teacher and football coach.

"In 91 days, the nation will know Coach Walz by another name: Vice President of the United States," Harris said.

The country hears from Walz

"Thank you, Madam Vice President, for the trust you put in me," Walz said. "But maybe more — thank you for the joy."

"I couldn't be prouder to be on this ticket, and to help the Vice President become what we all know is very, very good for us to think about — next president of the United States of America."

Walz took a moment to acknowledge Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was also on the short list for Harris' VP pick.

"Pennsylvania, I know you know this: But my God, what a treasure you have in Josh Shapiro," Walz said. "This is a visionary leader. Also, I have to tell you, everybody in America knows: When you need a bridge fixed, call that guy."

“I was born in West Point, Nebraska. I lived in Butte, a small town of 400 where community was a way of life," Walz said. "Growing up, I spent summers working on the family farm. My mom and dad taught us to show generosity toward your neighbors and to work for the common good.”

Walz recounted joining the Army National Guard, where he served for 24 years, and spoke of the family tradition of public education. He taught social studies for 20 years.

"It was my students," Walz said, of his decision to run for Congress in 2006. "They encouraged me to run for office. They saw in me what I was hoping to instill in them: a commitment of common good."

“Those are the same values I learned on the family farm and tried to instill in my students, I took to Congress and the state capitol, and now, Vice President Harris and I are running to take those very values to the White House," Walz said.