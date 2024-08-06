JD Vance lays out stipulation before agreeing to debate Tim Walz

Now that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have chosen their running mates for the 2024 presidential election, one big question remains: Will there be any debates?

While a potential presidential debate is still up in the air — with Trump and Harris failing to come to an agreement — a vice presidential debate does appear somewhat more likely at the moment.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said Tuesday at a campaign event that he will debate Harris running mate Tim Walz, but not until something else happens first.

"I absolutely want to debate Tim Walz," Vance said. "But I want to debate him after he's actually officially the nominee."

Vance went on to say that he called Walz to congratulate him on being named Harris' VP pick, but speculated that the top of the Democratic ticket could still be changed.

"Would it shock me if the Democrats pulled another switcheroo? No it wouldn't," Vance said. "So look, we're going to wait until they actually nominate Kamala Harris and Tim Walz before we do any debates."

On Monday night, the Democratic National Party announced that 99% of pledged and automatic delegates voted for Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president.

The vote still needs to be certified before Harris or Walz would be the official 2024 presidential ticket.

Prior to moving to the top of the ticket, Harris had agreed to a VP debate on Aug. 13, but Vance had not confirmed his appearance, so it remains to be seen when and if a VP debate will take place.