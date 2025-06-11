Judge says government must release Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil

A federal judge has ruled that the government must release Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia University graduate student whom the Trump administration is trying to deport over his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

But Khalil, a legal U.S. resident, will remain in custody until at least Friday morning while the government decides whether to appeal, U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz said Wednesday.

He was detained by federal immigration agents on March 8 in the lobby of his university-owned apartment, the first arrest under President Donald Trump’s crackdown on students who joined campus protests against the war in Gaza.

He was then flown across the country and taken to an immigration detention center in Jena, Louisiana, thousands of miles from his attorneys and wife, a U.S. citizen who gave birth to their first child while he was in custody.

Khalil’s lawyers challenged the legality of his detention, accusing the Trump administration of trying to crack down on free speech. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he has the power to deport Khalil because his presence in the U.S. could harm foreign policy.

Farbiarz had ruled earlier that expelling Khalil from the U.S. on those grounds was likely unconstitutional.

In his new ruling Wednesday, the judge said that Khalil had shown that his continued detention is causing irreparable harm to his career, his family and his free speech rights. Farbiarz gave the government until Friday to appeal the decision. He also required Khalil to post a $1 bond before he is freed.

“The court’s decision is the most significant vindication yet of Mahmoud’s rights,” said Ramzi Kassem, co-director of CLEAR, a legal nonprofit and clinic at the City University of New York that represents Khalil. “But we aren’t out of the woods until Mahmoud is free and back home with his wife and child.”

Lawyers and spokespersons for the Justice Department, which is handling the case, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In his ruling, Farbiarz cited Khalil’s statement to the court last week in which he said the revocation of his green card has damaged his career prospects, including a decision by Oxfam International to rescind a job offer to serve as a policy adviser. The judge also noted that the decision deterred Khalil from engaging in constitutionally protected protests and free speech-related activities.

"The Court finds as a matter of fact that the Petitioner’s career and reputation are being damaged and his speech is being chilled — and this adds up to irreparable harm,” the judge wrote.

Farbiarz notes in his ruling that lawful permanent residents are virtually never detained for the sort of alleged omissions in such applications that Khalil is charged with.

Khalil, in his statement to the court last week, disputed the Trump administration’s claims that he wasn’t forthcoming on his green card application.

He said he was never employed by or served as an “officer” of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, as the administration claims, but completed an internship approved by the university as part of his graduate studies.

Khalil said he also stopped working for the British Embassy in Beirut in December 2022, when he moved to the U.S., despite the administration’s claims that he had worked in the embassy’s Syria office longer.

He also maintained that he’s been consistent about his role as a “negotiator and facilitator” between student protesters and the university administration and was not a “member” of Columbia University Apartheid Divest, which he noted is a coalition of student groups without formal leadership or hierarchy.

The judge's decision comes after several other legal residents targeted for their activism won custody in recent weeks, including another Palestinian student at Columbia, Mohsen Mahdawi, a Tufts University student, Rumeysa Ozturk, and a Georgetown University scholar, Badar Khan Suri.

Rubio has cited a rarely used statute to justify the deportation of Khalil and others, which gives him power to deport those who pose “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

Khalil isn’t accused of breaking any laws during the protests at Columbia. The government, however, has said that noncitizens who participate in such demonstrations should be expelled from the country for expressing views that the administration considers to be antisemitic and “pro-Hamas,” referring to the Palestinian militant group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Khalil, a 30-year-old international affairs graduate student, had served as a negotiator and spokesperson for student activists at Columbia University who took over a campus lawn last spring to protest Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The university brought police in to dismantle the encampment after a small group of protesters seized an administration building. Khalil is not accused of participating in the building occupation and wasn’t among the people arrested in connection with the demonstrations.

But images of his maskless face at protests, along with his willingness to share his name with reporters, have made him an object of scorn among those who saw the protesters and their demands as antisemitic. The White House accused Khalil of “siding with terrorists,” but has yet to give any evidence for the claim.

The Trump administration has said it is taking at least $400 million in federal funding away from research programs at Columbia and its medical center to punish it for not doing enough to fight what it considers to be antisemitism on campus.

Some Jewish students and faculty complained about being harassed during the demonstrations or ostracized because of their faith or their support of Israel.