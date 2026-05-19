US gas prices have increased nearly 50 cents in the past month

Gas prices continue to rise across the country, with the national average reaching $4.53 a gallon.

Just one month ago, the national average was slightly above $4, where prices had hovered since March.

That marked the first time gas prices topped $4 a gallon since 2022, according to AAA.

RELATED NEWS | US gas prices top $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 amid Iran conflict

The ongoing conflict involving Iran continues to drive concerns over oil supplies, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a virtual standstill. About 20% of the world’s oil supply typically passes through the waterway.

RELATED NEWS | Strait of Hormuz tensions threaten to push gas past $5 a gallon by June

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the cost of a gallon of gas could exceed $5 if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. The U.S. only briefly hit $5 gas in 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, with prices peaking at a record $5.02 a gallon.

