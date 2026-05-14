Senators approve measure to withhold their pay during future government shutdowns

The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a measure that would suspend senators' pay during any future government shutdowns, aligning themselves with federal workers who miss paychecks when the government closes.

The decision passed by unanimous consent, meaning no vote was needed. It follows the longest government shutdown on record, during which federal workers went unpaid for months while U.S. lawmakers continued to receive their salaries amid a slow-moving effort to reopen the government — drawing sharp public criticism.

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Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said the measure signals that Republicans and Democrats can work together to pass meaningful legislation.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said:

"We've got to get past these shutdown. ... Anything along these lines that help us not only not have shutdowns, but get back to the regular, appropriating process — that's what works best for the people because that's how we look at every individual appropriation bill. We determine what's meritorious, what's not, you run them across the floor so everybody gets a shot at them and you can really determine what should be funded and what shouldn't. And that also will help us reduce spending and do a better job on the debt and the deficit."

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The measure's policy impact remains to be seen. A test could come as soon as Oct. 1, when the current tranche of government funding is set to expire.

For now, the measure has also only been adopted by the Senate. It remains unclear whether the House of Representatives will adopt a similar measure to suspend pay during future shutdowns.