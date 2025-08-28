Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former MLB star Mark Teixeira announces run for Texas congressional seat

He vows to back Donald Trump’s immigration, economic and energy policies.
Jeffrey McWhorter/AP
FILE - Former Texas Rangers first baseman Mark Teixeira signs autographs before a baseball game between the Rangers and the Oakland Athletics on April 12, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.
Former Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Teixeira announced he is running for an open U.S. House seat in Texas as a Republican in 2026.

He is seeking to replace Rep. Chip Roy, who plans to run for Texas attorney general next year.

Teixeira said he intends to support President Donald Trump’s immigration, economic, and energy policies, among others.

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said. "It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda. Texas families, and individual liberty."

Teixeira’s MLB career spanned from 2003 to 2016, during which he played for four teams. He debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2003 before being traded to Atlanta in 2007. He joined the Angels in 2008 and finished his career with the New York Yankees from 2009 to 2016.

While with the Yankees, Teixeira won his only World Series title in 2009, when he also led the American League in home runs and RBIs. He was a three-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove Award winner.

