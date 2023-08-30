Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Police hit teen with patrol car after he shot a 17-year-old

Officers in Kalamazoo, Michigan, reportedly saw one 17-year-old shoot another.
Police hit teen with patrol car after he shot a 17-year-old
Matt Rourke / AP
Police hit teen with patrol car after he shot a 17-year-old
Posted at 5:36 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 08:37:00-04

Two teens are in the hospital Wednesday after one shot the other, then led police on a chase.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it happened just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers reportedly saw one 17-year-old shoot another.

The victim, who is also 17 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KDPS says officers chased the suspect, firing one shot at him before another officer hit him with their vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody. He is currently in the hospital with minor injuries.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest.

Michigan State Police will start their investigation into the situation, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome.

This story was originally published by Lauren Kummer and Chris Bovia at Scripps News Grand Rapids.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here