Pillsbury’s New American Flag Sugar Cookie Dough Supports A Veteran Nonprofit

Just in time for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, Pillsbury has launched a new American flag cookie dough that helps military families in need.

New Pillsbury Salute to Service Sugar Cookie Dough is created in partnership with Operation Homefront, an organization that helps military families transition back to civilian life after they are discharged from the military. The cookies come ready to bake and are decorated with an American flag, making them perfect for patriotic barbecues this summer.

Now through the end of August, Pillsbury will make donations to Operation Homefront for every package of dough purchased, up to $150,000. To make sure your package of cookie dough leads to a donation, head to Pillsbury.com/mission and enter the code on your package. For each code entered, Pillsbury will donate 10 cents. There is a limit of five codes per household.

One package of dough makes 20 pre-cut cookies that are ready to drop on a cookie sheet and pop in the oven. The Salute To Service cookies are available for a limited time at stores nationwide, like Target.

Pillsbury

A handful of other products also raise proceeds for military families, including Franzia wine, which just launched a limited-edition patriotic box that’s decorated with stars and stripes. The box celebrates Franzia’s commitment to Fisher House Foundation, which supports military and veteran families who need housing near a hospitalized loved one. It’s available nationwide from Memorial Day (May 30) through Independence Day (July 4) while supplies last.

Franzia will make a donation through the “Salute to Franz” promotion, which gives $1 for every 5-liter or 3-liter box of wine up to $25,000. It will also contribute all profits from the sale of Franzia’s Patriotic Collection, which includes clothing items and accessories, from May 1 to July 31.

Franzia

You can also donate to military families through the Red Cross, which supports military families and veterans, provides emergency communications to service members, helps service members obtain emergency financial assistance and supports military families through the challenges of deployment.

If you’d like to donate directly to Operation Homefront, you can do so on their website. You can choose a monthly or one-time gift or donate to a specific need. If you’d rather volunteer, they are also looking for help.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.