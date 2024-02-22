Person found dead with 'visible injuries' at University of Georgia

A person was found dead with "visible injuries" on the University of Georgia's campus Thursday afternoon, according to the school's police department.

UGA Police said an individual called them just after noon and said they were concerned about a friend who had left for a run at the school's intramural fields earlier that morning and hadn't returned.

Officers began searching the area 13 minutes later to try to find the individual. At 12:38 p.m., they discovered the person in a "forested area" behind Lake Herrick. Police said the individual was "unconscious and not breathing, and had visible injuries.

The person didn't respond to immediate medical aid from officers. Emergency responders determined the individual was deceased upon their arrival, police said.

UGA Police said it's investigating the incident with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the college's intramural fields, which have now been blocked off, while they continue the investigation. They also asked anyone with information possibly related to the incident come forward.

No other details about the deceased, and it's unclear whether they were a student at the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

