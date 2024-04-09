Pence slams Trump's stance on abortion as 'a slap in the face'

Former President Donald Trump's stance on abortion rights is now drawing some harsh criticism from members of his own party, including his former vice president.

Mike Pence is calling Trump's failure to support a nationwide ban on abortion"a slap in the face" to pro-life advocates who supported him in the last two presidential elections. Pence, who has been an adversary to Trump since they left office in 2021, said the former president is seeking to "marginalize the cause of life" and that voters who oppose legal abortion won't support his stance.

"Too many Republican politicians are all too ready to wash their hands of the battle for life," Pence said in a post on X. "Republicans win on life when we speak the truth boldly and stand on the principle that we all know to be true — human life begins at conception and should be defended from womb to tomb."

Trump announced Monday that he believes abortion rights should be left up to states to decide. However, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee fell short of taking a definitive position on what is expected to be a major issue among voters heading into the November general election.

In the meantime, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham — usually a very loyal Trump ally — also criticized the former president's stance on abortion. Graham said Trump made a mistake by advocating for a state-by-state approach that would leave a patchwork of abortion regulations around the country.

"I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue," Graham said in a statement. "Dobbs does not require that conclusion legally and the pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child — not geography."

In response to the criticism, Trump responded with a series of posts on his Truth Social media platform, making it clear that he did not welcome Graham's feedback.

"I blame myself for Lindsey Graham, because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him!" Trump said, going on to blame Republicans for losing recent elections because they refuse to support fellow members of their own party.

