Peeps Unveiled Two Festive New Marshmallows For The Holidays

They used to be considered just an Easter treat, but marshmallow Peeps now come in a variety of shapes and flavors for all seasons. This year, there are even two new ones being added to the lineup.

On store shelves now, Peeps Marshmallow Stockings and Peeps Delights Double Hot Chocolate Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Dark Chocolate are around for a limited time — just for the holidays. While the stockings are the same flavor as traditional Peeps, the Delights version are shaped like chicks but flavored like marshmallow and hot chocolate.

The new treats follow a temporary holiday hiatus from the brand in 2020. The company suspended production due to the pandemic, and although they resumed it in May, they were unable to catch up enough to make the holiday shapes.

Just Born Quality Confections

You’ll find the new treats on store shelves now next to Peeps’ other festive shapes and flavors like snowmen, trees and gingerbread men, which now have new graphics. Peep’s candy cane chicks and peppermint bark-flavored marshmallows dipped in dark chocolate have also returned.

The brand is also selling a holiday vanilla crème-flavored pop, which features red, green and white chicks together. The Peeps on a stick have a classic vanilla crème flavor and cost around $2.19 at grocery stores like Target.

There’s a handful of other holiday candies on store shelves as well if you’re not a fan of the sugar-coated marshmallows. Hershey released 13 new holiday treats this year, including the first-ever holiday Reese’s flavor: Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups. Made with peanut brittle-flavored creme wrapped around crunchy peanut butter, Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups come in big cups and snackable miniatures.

There are a few new candy cane flavors this season as well, including Funfetti and Wintergreen from Brach’s. The Funfetti candy canes are birthday cake-flavored with rainbow sprinkles. The wintergreen is a twist on the traditional peppermint candy cane and has minty-green coloring.

Of course, you can also find the beloved seasonal peppermint bark at a variety of stores like Walmart, which sells an 11 oz. tin that’s perfect for gifting and costs just $10.

