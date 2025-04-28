One dead in Skyline shooting and armed robbery incident

Neighbors on Skyline Drive woke up to gunshots Sunday morning.

As police arrived at the scene, an armed robbery was reported at a liquor store just down the street.

However, the story did not end there.

When the suspect was found and arrested, a homicide investigation began.

Crime scene tape sealed off Skyline Drive hours after the block experienced two crimes committed within minutes of each other.

Officers responded to shots fired just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

While en route to that call, they received an report about the robbery of a liquor store at 101 South Meadowbrook, located less than a mile from where the gunshots were heard.

When they arrived on scene in the neighborhood, the police helicopter spotted a man who matched the description of the robber in a nearby backyard of a house. Officers said the man was naked and manipulating a handgun. Eventually, they ordered the man to come out and surrender, which he did.

However, the shots fired still needed investigation. During a safety sweep of the same house, officers noticed blood near the front door. Upon entering, they discovered a second man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

Word spread quickly through the area, leaving neighbors unsettled. “Something happened at the house next to Felix,” said Tony Quichocho, who grew up in Skyline, as he read texts from his family that morning. “They're putting up crime scene tape. I saw police and EMTs go inside, with a gurney.”

This shocking pair of crimes occurred in an otherwise calm neighborhood. “Nobody says that it’s dangerous here on Skyline,” said Quichocho, adding that such incidents are not common in the area, which is populated by working families.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.