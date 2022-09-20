Old Bay Caramel Seasoning Is A Sweet And Salty Mix For Popcorn, Ice Cream And More

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When you think of McCormick’s Old Bay Seasoning, chances are seafood comes to mind. Old Bay is a blend of spices that starts with black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes — but also seems to incorporate ginger, cinnamon, cloves and other flavors — and goes well on foods like crab, fish or chicken. The brand is mixing things up this fall, however, launching a new seasoning for all your autumn treats. New Old Bay Caramel Seasoning creates a sweet and salty mix by adding a caramel flavor to the original blend of 18 herbs and spices. McCormick suggests using the seasoning to make Old Bay Caramel popcorn and Old Bay Caramel ice cream or sprinkling it on coffee, apple cider, pizza or sweet potato fries. Of course, you can also treat it like original Old Bay seasoning by sprinkling it on chicken or seafood. McCormick even offers a Sweet and Savory Salmon recipe that calls for sprinkling the seasoning right on top.

Will you be ordering some Old Bay Caramel Seasoning once it’s back in stock?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.