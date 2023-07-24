Officer lets K-9 maul suspect despite trooper's orders

A police K-9 mauled a Black truck driver in Pickaway County, Ohio, after its handler ignored requests from troopers not to release the dog.

Video from the July 4 incidentreleased by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed truck driver Jadarrius Rose leading police on a lengthy chase in Southern Ohio. Rose was behind the wheel of a semi-trailer based out of Nashville.

The chase went on for at least 25 minutes, based on a video provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. During the chase, troopers reported that the driver swerved and nearly struck a cruiser. In an incident report, troopers said they laid spike strips to force Rose to stop.

After the chase concluded, troopers reported that Rose would not exit the trailer immediately. Once he did, he kept his hands up.

As Rose stood in the median, troopers tried to get him to come to them. Meanwhile, officers from the Circleville Police Department had a K-9 ready to deploy.

One of the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers can be heard on bodycam video telling the Circleville officers not to release the dog as Rose's hands were up.

"Do not release the dog with his hands up," the trooper said multiple times before the K-9 was released.

"Get the dog off him," the trooper said.

Rose can be heard screaming as he is being attacked by the dog.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Rose was transported to the hospital and released.

The Highway Patrol identified the Circleville Police K-9 handler as "R. Speakman." The City of Circleville lists its K-9 handler as Ryan Speakman. According to a Facebook post, Speakman was hired by the department in February 2020.

Rose told troopers that he did not believe he had done anything wrong and was trying to complete his delivery, according to the incident report. He was being pulled over for a missing rear mud flap, troopers said.

"This case remains under investigation and the Patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time," the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The Circleville Police Department has not responded to Scripps News' request for comment.

