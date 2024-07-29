Ocean View Hills Elementary students celebrate first day back at school

Monday is the first day back at school for thousands of San Ysidro students.

At Ocean View Hills Elementary School, Principal Erike Meza said she and her staff spent all summer preparing to welcome the students back.

"We've decorated with balloons, put up signs and banners in the grass, just to make sure parents can take photos of their kids' first day of school, especially if it's their first time coming to this school," Meza said.

The Student Safety Patrol Team, made up of mighty little helpers, held signs Monday morning to ensure that their schoolmates and families crossed the roads safely.

Aiden, heading into the fifth grade, is one of the helpers.

"It helps out the people who are trying to cross the road with the cars trying to get there to school. It's just really helpful for them," Aiden said.

Ocean View Hills has a unique location near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cristina Inzunza, the San Ysidro School District's communications specialist, said some students commute daily from Tijuana.

Inzunza said she knows what crossing the border is like each morning.

"We all knew it was busy, so we had to get up very early, get ready, and get our uniforms on to cross the border," Inzunza said.

Inzunza said the school has what are called outreach consultants who help ensure the students can get to school.

School officials say getting to campus is the first step.

Meza said the school also has programs like Dolphin Den, where kids can meet with counselors if they have anything distracting them from their studies.

"We want to make sure we check in with them and talk to somebody about the problem before they're able to go back into the classroom and actually learn because if not, they're not focusing on their learning; they're focusing on whatever's bothering them," Meza said.

Meza said the school's focus for the new year is to build on its recent success, including winning an award with the California Honor Rolls for its English language arts and math curriculum.

Meza also said they have 300 new children joining their student body this year.

