Victor Willis, original Village People lead singer, dies at 74

Village People lead singer Victor Willis died Tuesday at age 74, the disco group announced on social media early Wednesday.

The group said Willis had a “short but aggressive illness” before his death.

Willis provided the vocals for the group’s biggest hit, “Y.M.C.A.,” which quickly became a staple at weddings and sporting events worldwide. Other signature songs Willis voiced include “Macho Man” and “In the Navy.”

The group took on various onstage personas. Willis assumed the role of the group’s “cop” in its early days. Those personas also resonated within the LGBTQ+ community as members performed in masculine drag costumes.

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He returned to that role in 2017 after more than three decades away from Village People.

“Y.M.C.A.” also became a staple at rallies and events featuring President Donald Trump, who reacted to Willis’ death.

"He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his group's song, Y.M.C.A, at my rallies," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It became a 'monster' hit, again, 30 years after its original launch. Many singers and groups wanted to get on board at the rallies after all of the rally attendance records were set - The crowds were, and are, enormous - but Victor and the group was there for us right from the beginning!"

Before joining Village People, Willis performed on Broadway, including appearances in productions such as “The Wiz.”