Nikki Haley wins DC's Republican primary, her first victory of 2024

Nikki Haley just won her first presidential primary on Sunday.

The Republican presidential candidate and former United Nations Ambassador emerged victorious in the Washington, D.C., Republican Primary, securing all 19 of the district’s delegates.

Needing to gain a ton of ground ahead of Super Tuesday, Haley spent part of her Sunday in the Green Mountain State of Vermont, courting Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. Haley also traveled to Maine Sunday to make her final bid to voters in New England.

Haley has previously stated that she plans to stay in the race despite early losses.

Last week, Haley called the Republican Party a sinking ship.

“Since Donald Trump became president in 2016, it’s chaos," she said. "They’ve lost the governor’s mansion; they lost the state House; they lost the state Senate; they lost more races. You’re now seeing they have two Republican parties. That is all the product of the chaos that is Donald Trump and we’re seeing that all over the country.”

Meanwhile, former President Trump, who didn't hold any public campaign events Sunday, spent Saturday night in Virginia courting voters. Trump focused his attacks on President Joe Biden, calling Biden the "real threat to democracy."

Washington is overwhelmingly Democratic, with just around 23,000 registered Republicans. In the 2020 election, Biden secured 92% of the vote in the district.

