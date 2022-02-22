Queen cancels online meetings, palace says she still has mild symptoms of COVID-19

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has canceled scheduled online engagements because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday that the 95-year-old monarch "has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties."

Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen had tested positive for the virus. Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, the anniversary of the 1952 death of her father, King George VI.

Both the queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, and her 74-year-old daughter-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.

Charles is believed to have met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II before his positive test but within the window of transmissibility. He had previously contracted COVID-19 in March 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

Charles is heir to the British throne. Earlier this month, the queen said publicly for the first time that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla takes the title of "queen consort" upon her death.