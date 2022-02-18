Watch

Ottawa police begin arresting anti-mandate protesters that have snarled traffic in Canadian capital

Robert Bumsted/AP
Police arrest a demonstrator during a protest against COVID-19 mandates on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Ottawa. Police began arresting protesters Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Posted at 7:31 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 10:31:01-05

OTTAWA, Ontario — Authorities in Canada are beginning to arrest protesters who have paralyzed traffic in the capital city of Ottawa for three weeks in a demonstration against the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Police in Ottawa say some protesters are surrendering and being arrested downtown Friday morning.

One person being led away was carrying a sign that says "Mandate Freedom."

Police already arrested two of the protest's leaders, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, late Thursday and have sealed off much of the downtown area to outsiders.

According to the CBC, Barber, 46, is charged with counseling to commit mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a court order, and counseling to obstruct police. Lich, 49, is charged with counseling to commit the offense of mischief. Both are due in court Friday.

The protesters, who call themselves the "Freedom Convoy," are demonstrating against mandates that require truckers entering Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition to snarling traffic in Ottawa, protesters in recent weeks have also blocked traffic at key U.S.-Canada border crossings. Economists project that one of those blockades at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, cost both countries economies nearly $1 billion.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
