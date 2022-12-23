Health outlook worsens for Brazilian soccer legend Pelé

Brazilian soccer great Pelé, 82, is back in the hospital as he battles multiple health issues, including treating colon cancer which was "identified in September 2021," the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo said.

The hospital said his cancer had progressed and he will need even more care, in addition to the previous re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatment.

Pelé was previously admitted into a hospital on November 29 for a respiratory infection, and reportedly watched this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar from a hospital as well.

RELATED: Brazilian football legend Pelé watched World Cup match from hospital

His daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, “Our Christmas at home has been suspended.”

She wrote, “We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family … Einstein gives us!!”

Pelé is considered to be, in his time, the most famous and the best-paid athlete in the world.

He played his sport during four World Cups. He won three of those, which played out in 1958, 1962 and 1970.