World Cup food drive benefits SD food Bank

Laura Acevedo
11:29 AM, Jun 17, 2018

Bluefoot Bar and Lounge in North Park is just one of several bars throughout San Diego County hosting watch parties while also raising money for a good cause during the World Cup.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Bluefoot Bar and Lounge in North Park is just one of several bars throughout San Diego County hosting watch parties while also raising money for a good cause during the World Cup. 

Foody McFoody Face is teaming up with the Original Supporters Group (OSG) to collect non-perishable food items for the food bank. 

The food bank provides food for the more than 400,000 county residents who live in poverty.  The food drive continues until the last day of the world cup. 

WHERE TO DONATE:

  • Bluefoot Bar, 3404 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
  • 3Punk Ales Brewing,  259 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
  • The Harp, 4935 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
  • O’ Briens, 4646 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111
  • Costa Brava, 1653 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA, 92109

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top