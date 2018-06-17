World Cup food drive benefits SD food Bank

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Bluefoot Bar and Lounge in North Park is just one of several bars throughout San Diego County hosting watch parties while also raising money for a good cause during the World Cup.

Foody McFoody Face is teaming up with the Original Supporters Group (OSG) to collect non-perishable food items for the food bank.

The food bank provides food for the more than 400,000 county residents who live in poverty. The food drive continues until the last day of the world cup.

WHERE TO DONATE: