Worker dies after falling into vat of oil near Disney World

Zac Self
8:25 AM, Aug 19, 2018
8:26 AM, Aug 19, 2018
A man died after falling into a vat of oil at a plant Disney World uses to recycle food waste, according to the Washington Post.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Tuesday at a facility near Disney World.

According to the Post, two men were emptying oil and grease into the vat when a worker, later identified as 61-year-old John Korody slipped and fell into the vat.

Korody’s co-worker tried to pull him out, but the fumes from the oil and grease overwhelmed both of the men.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World confirmed Korody wasn’t an employee of the resort, but of Harvest Power, the company that converts the food waste into renewable energy.

