Woman sentenced 10 years for shooting ex-boyfriend in Talmadge neighborhood

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNS) — A woman who fatally shot her ex-boyfriend nearly five years ago in the Talmadge neighborhood was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison.

Sheila Brigitte Camarena, 29, was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry nearly four years after the Sept. 18, 2020, shooting death of 33-year-old Mychael Farve.

Police said Farve and Camarena had been in a prior dating relationship and that Camarena shot Farve during a "confrontation" that occurred just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue. Farve was taken to a hospital, where he died less than an hour after the shooting.

A felony warrant was issued for Camarena's arrest in February of 2021, and police circulated flyers for information leading to her capture in the years that followed, which stated she should be considered armed and dangerous.

She was arrested on July 2, 2024 on the outstanding murder warrant.

Camarena pleaded guilty earlier this year to voluntary manslaughter, plus an allegation of personally using a firearm.

