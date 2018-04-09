Woman killed after being struck by train in Del Mar

DEL MAR (KGTV) - One person died after being struck by an Amtrak train Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said that a woman walked through the signal guards at 15th Street and Coast Boulevard in Del Mar around 10 a.m.

She was struck by the train, which was traveling at 48 miles per hour, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The woman has not been identified.

The Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information about this to call 858-565-5200.