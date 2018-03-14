Woman jumps into vehicle as it rolls into Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman's trip to Mission Bay ended with her, and her car, soaked.

The woman, who identified herself as Candy, said she was next to her car on a boat ramp preparing to unload her kayak for a day of fishing and roaming around Mission Bay. Suddenly, her 2002 Audi convertible started rolling as she was unloading gear.

Candy jumped into the car and road it into the bay as she tried to get her emergency brake to engage.

"It just wouldn't. It just kept on going," Candy told 10News. "I was standing straight up in it as it was going down ... quite a scene, I'm sure."

The car started sinking into the bay with Candy still inside, before she jumped out to swim back to shore. Her lunch and kayak floated to the other side of the bay as her car became completely submerged, she told 10News.

"I'm going to have plenty of fish now," she joked. "It's not a big deal, things happen."

Two tow trucks were able to fish Candy's vehicle out of the bay and San Diego Lifeguards retrieved her car and kayak, in which she had left her purse and lunch.

Candy said she had just purchased the car in November.

San Diego Lifeguards reminded locals to exercise caution while using boat ramps.