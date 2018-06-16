SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman was hit and killed in Carmel Valley late Friday in the parking lot of Highland Corporate Center.

San Diego Police said the 50-year-old woman was hit by a Dodge cargo van as it was making a right turn in the lot at 12750 High Bluff Dr. The crash happened just before 3 p.m.

10News found out that the driver was contracted to deliver packages through Amazon.

Amazon released this statement:

“This is a terrible accident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will work with law enforcement and the delivery service partner as they investigate.”

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Police have not released any information on the 44-year-old driver of the van. Though police don't suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available.