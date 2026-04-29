Woman falls to her death from Carnival cruise ship near Catalina Island

AVALON, Calif. (CNS) - The death of a woman who apparently fell from a balcony in her stateroom aboard a Carnival Cruise Line vessel near Catalina Island remained under investigation Wednesday.

"Carnival confirmed the death of a Carnival Firenze guest who apparently went over the balcony of her stateroom early Monday morning and landed on a deck below," according to Julie Leonardi, senior public relations manager for the cruise line. "The female guest was traveling with family who alerted the ship's crew of the situation."

The Carnival Firenze, an approximately 1,000-foot ship, was on a cruise from Catalina to Ensenada, Mexico.

The dead woman's name and age were not immediately available and the circumstances of her fall were under investigation.

"As is customary following these kinds of incidents, law enforcement was on board while the ship was in Catalina Island on Monday to collect information," Leonardi said. "The family is now off the ship and has returned home. Carnival's Care Team is supporting the guest's family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one."

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