Woman arrested after vandalizing Logan Heights church

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police Wednesday arrested a woman they say vandalized a church Monday afternoon.

Kelly Duggan, 26, was arrested after police say she caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

According to authorities, Duggan threw a wooden kneeler at a Plexiglas window protecting a religious shrine, breaking both the kneeler and the glass.

Duggan also destroyed several flower vases decorating the shrine before leaving the church, police say.

Duggan was arrested for felony vandalism after being spotted in Barrio Logan.