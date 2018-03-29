La Jolla restaurant owner arrested on 18 charges, including rape

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - A La Jolla restaurant owner was taken into custody Wednesday on 18 counts, including rape.

Daniel Dorado was booked into Central Jail in San Diego about 3 p.m. San Diego Police arrested him on suspicion of six crimes, with multiple counts.

Rape, victim unconscious of act (two counts)

Sex with a foreign object, victim unaware

Oral copulation, victim unconscious of act (two counts)

Sexual battery of a restrained person (four counts)

Assault with intent to commit a felony

Administering a controlled substance by force (five counts)

San Diego Police did not name the number of alleged victims, or whether the claimants are male or female.

Witnesses reported seeing officers enter Voce del Mare, the restaurant Dorado owns at 5721 La Jolla Blvd. in Bird Rock, about 11 a.m. Crime scene tape was visible outside the restaurant. The restaurant is normally open for dinner but remained closed Wednesday evening.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office confirmed it is reviewing the case. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, April 2.

A La Jolla Patch article written about the opening of Dorado’s restaurant in 2011 indicated Dorado is a classically-trained musician who was raised as a conservative Christian Mennonite. He also owned an ad agency, the Patch reported.

Watch Team 10's investigation live at 6 p.m. HERE.