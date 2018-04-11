Woman accused of stealing car with kids inside, trying to cross into Mexico due in court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An arraignment was postponed Wednesday for the woman police say stole a car with two children inside before trying to cross the border into Mexico.

According to police, Leslie Saenz has a criminal history of theft but nothing like what she’s accused of doing Monday.

Officers say she jumped into a car outside a Lincoln Park store after the children’s father went inside.

9-year-old Malaia Cole and her 3-year-old brother were in the car at the time of the incident.

Malaia was able to call police and tell them where the three were located.

Border Patrol agents stopped the car just north of the border crossing.