Woman accused of registering her dog to vote due in Orange County court

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (CNS) - A 62-year-old Costa Mesa woman is set to be arraigned Tuesday on various charges for allegedly registering her dog to vote -- and twice casting ballots in the pooch's name.

Laura Lee Yourex, who turns 63 on Friday, is accused of illegally casting ballots in her dog's name in the 2021 gubernatorial recall election and 2022 primary election, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Yourex allegedly informed the Orange County Registrar of Voters in October that she had registered her dog, Maya Jean Yourex, to vote, prosecutors said.

The 2022 primary ballot cast in the dog's name was challenged and rejected because proof of residence and registration required for first-time voters was not shown, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that Yourex even posted a photo on social media of her dog in January 2022 with an "I voted" sticker.

She also allegedly posted, in October 2024, a photograph of a vote-by- mail ballot with the caption "Maya is still getting her ballot," despite the dog dying, prosecutors said.

Yourex was charged Aug. 28 with single counts of perjury, procuring or offering a false or forged document to be filed and knowing registration of nonexistent person to vote, plus two counts of not being entitled to vote in an election, all felonies.

She faces up to six years in prison -- that's 42 in dog years -- if convicted on all counts.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.