Witnesses help nab purse snatcher in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A would-be purse snatcher was caught by San Diego Police in Normal Heights Tuesday thanks to witnesses.

Rocco Estello and two other Good Samaritans told 10News they saw a man grab a purse from a woman’s shopping cart at the Vons on Adams Avenue and 36th St.

The group called police and followed the man as he left the store. Officers tracked down the purse snatching suspect nearby and arrested him.

"We caught up to him, but he took off this way and SDPD caught up to him, which is a really, really good blessing because it makes me feel better to be on these streets,” said Estello.

The victim was not hurt.