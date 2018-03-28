Witness tackles man suspected of starting fire in Golden Hill area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man suspected of intentionally starting a brush fire in Golden Hill Wednesday morning was tackled by a witness and pinned down for law enforcement officers.



The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. in an area just off Interstate 5, near 19th and B streets, according to authorities.



The 10News Breaking News Tracker’s camera was rolling as a witness confronted a man who allegedly set the fire and was trying to add more fuel to the flames. A physical altercation ensued, and the witness held the man on the ground as firefighters and law enforcement responded.



Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, and officers arrested the man on suspicion of arson.



No injuries were reported.



